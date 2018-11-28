Yuletide Events Planned, Parade Date Set

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Now that the turkeys have been stuffed and the Pilgrims are past, it’s time to hear the harkening of angels as they herald in the Christmas Season. Aaron and Joyce Wood already have their wonderful million plus Christmas lights and displays at 5685 Darden-Christian Chapel Road. The display is available for the public from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., now through December 26th. The city of Lexington lights its Christmas Tree outside of the Beech River Cultural Center and Museum at 5:00 p.m. on Friday evening, December 7th. Christmas Carols will be provided by Lexington BETA Club and…

