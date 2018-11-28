Planning Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Municipal – Regional Planning Commission met on Monday evening, November 26th in its regular monthly session. The mobile home park site submitted by Carlos Jaralillo last month, for property located on Ayers Street and McCormick Street, was withdrawn and a plat was resubmitted for a small subdivision, with the same property in multiple lots. This was…

For the complete article, see the November 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

