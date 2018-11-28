Lady Tigers Go To 2-3 on Season

| | 0

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball
Photo By: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Lexington played a pair of games last week and picked up a win at Jackson Christian School and lost to Tipton Rosemark. As a result, the Lady Tigers are now 2-3 on the season. Lexington wrapped up the month of November last night, with a trip to Hardin County. The next game will be another road trip. This time, the Lady Tigers travel to Dyersburg Saturday night for another non-district game. The first district game of the season will be…

For the complete story, see the November 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment