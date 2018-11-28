Health Department Offers Free Flu Shots

The Henderson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “FightFluTN” vaccination event December 5th.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” said Henderson County Health Director Emily Rushing. “The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school, and other activities, put you in the hospital, or even take your life. We urge everyone in Henderson County who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.” The Henderson County Health Department will…

