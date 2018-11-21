Lions Start Season 2-0

The Lions basketball team opened their first week of the season this past week, and had several players step up as they went on to win both their home and away hall of fame games. The Lions took down Clarksburg and Santa Fe.

The Lions opened their 2018-2019 season at home against the Clarksburg Rockets last Tuesday night. Scotts Hill opened up the game with a strong offense and a physical defense. The offense would…

For complete coverage, see the November 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

