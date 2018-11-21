LHS Lady Tigers Find Success in Home Opener

Monday night, the Lexington Lady Tigers got their first win of the season with an impressive 65-43 win over Huntingdon. The game marked the first time in several years that the two teams met, but it renewed an old rivalry from years ago. After taking a couple of tough loses last week, the Lady Tigers used a tough defense to pick up its first win of the season. Lexington opened the season last Tuesday, at Dyer County, and took a…

