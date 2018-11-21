Lady Lions Work to An Early 2-0 Record

The Lady Lions opened up their 2018-2019 basketball season this past week, with two big wins over Clarksburg and Santa Fe. They opened up their season on Tuesday night as they hosted Clarksburg. The Lady Lions worked on the defensive side of the ball shutting nearly everything down for Clarksburg. On offense, they were doing just enough to keep them ahead in the game and ended up doubling the point total of Clarksburg. Heading into the second quarter, the Lady Lions…

