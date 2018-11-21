First Snow of the Season

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Snow started falling in large flakes on Wednesday afternoon, November 14th and with conditions already around the 30-degree mark, it stayed on the trees and houses, but roads were mostly clear on Thursday morning. Schools and churches cancelled evening activities, and schools dismissed on Thursday, as there were many places where bridges and low spots were…

