Crash on Old Jackson Road

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Old Jackson Road on Wednesday, November 14th. Vehicle one was a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles E. Bowman Jr., age 55 of Lexington. According to the report, Bowman was traveling west on Old Jackson Road and the second vehicle, a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Terry W. Blankenship, age 62 of Beech Bluff, was traveling east on the same road during a winter weather event. Blankenship lost control of his vehicle, crossing into the west bound lane, where it struck the Silverado head on. Both drivers were injured, but no drugs or…

For complete coverage, see the November 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!