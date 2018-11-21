Biggs Receives Jefferson Award for November

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Janice Biggs, known by many at the Frances Hensley Animal Shelter as “Granny,” is an 84-year-old volunteer at the shelter. She is also the November recipient of the Jefferson Award sponsored by WBBJ-TV and Leaders Credit Union in Jackson. Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13th, Ariana Alexa from WBBJ-TV visited the animal shelter to present Biggs with a pin as the November 2018 recipient of the Jefferson Award. The Jefferson Award is given monthly to an “unsung hero” in West Tennessee, who goes well beyond their expected duties. At the end of the year there is a…

For complete coverage, see the November 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!