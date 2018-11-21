Be the Light Courthouse Prayer Event

| | 0

On Sunday, November 18, 2018, First Baptist Church members formed a prayer line around the courthouse lawn.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Linking hands and stretching out their hearts, members of First Baptist formed a prayer line all around the Henderson County Courthouse on Sunday night, November 18th. Bro. Clay Hallmark led the congregation in a prayer for the community, with Bob Hull leading Victory in Jesus a Capella. The evening started at First Baptist with a presentation by…

For complete coverage, see the November 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

