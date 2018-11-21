American Legion Post #77 Hosts Field of Flags

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Five hundred banners on a field of green while mothers, brothers, sons and daughters “stood tall for the flag as our veterans stood tall for us,” said Rev. William Jones at the invocation for the Saturday, November 17th Field of Flags ceremony. American Legion Post #77 sponsored the event, with their Honor Guard and that of Vietnam Veterans of America #995- Jackson participating in the Firing of Rifles. American Legion Post #77 Commander, Ricky Holmes, served as the master of ceremonies, with Dan Miller leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Lexington Vice-Mayor Sandra Wood and Veterans Services Officer Jimmy White spoke briefly before the keynote address by Col. Hoyt Wilson. Russell Keaton gave a recitation of…

