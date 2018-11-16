Motor Vehicle Accident Re-routes Traffic on West Church Street Friday Night

File Photo / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At 8:34 p.m. on Friday evening, November 16, Captain Jeff Middleton with the Lexington Police Department confirmed there had been a motor vehicle fatality involving a motorcyclist in the 200 block of West Church Street, west of the red light at Main Street and West Church. No other details are available at this time, but traffic is being re-routed along North Main Street.

Check back to this site for further updates, and the November 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

