Youthful Lady Lions Looking to Improve

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions will kick off their 2018-2019 season this week, with a game last night against Clarksburg and at Santa Fe on Friday. The Lady Lions finished their 2017-2018 season with a less than stellar record of 12-15. Now, the Lady Lions have a sophomore driven team, which will likely be undersized against most of the teams the Lions will play against. Head coach Tracy Chandler said this coming into the season…

For the complete story, see the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

