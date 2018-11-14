Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Holds Living History and Memorial Service

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Cannons and caissons were rolled across the south battlefield at Parkers Crossroads, part of the setup of the two-day Living History event planned for Saturday November 10th and Sunday November 11th. The Living History was hosted by the 7th Tennessee Cavalry Company G, the 1st Tennessee Heavy Artillery, and the 10th Tennessee…

For the complete story, see the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

