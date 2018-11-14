Open House on JCI Site Information

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Department of Health held an open house question and answer opportunity for the public concerning some rumored issues at the old Johnson Controls site. The meeting at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Thursday evening, November 8th was open and offered informational brochures and multiple maps for review. It was a come and go event from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with one on one opportunities to ask questions and get answers for any concerns. Donnie A. Sprinkle, the Remedial Project Manager, was on hand, as well as staff from TDEC and TDH, Lexington Utilities Director Michael Harper, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, and Vice-Mayor Sandra Wood. A fact sheet on Trichloroethylene, a cleaning solvent, was offered by the Tennessee Department of Health, while the Department of Environment and Conservation offered a fact sheet that outlined the history of the chemical at the site, and how it is monitored and tested. The information to follow is excerpted from the TDEC fact sheet.

Site History

The property known as the Johnson Controls Site, located a 659 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington, TN, has been used for making automotive parts since 1959. Johnson Controls, now Adient PLC, has owned the site since 1985, except for the ten years between 2006 and 2016 when the site was owned and operated by Manufacturer’s Industrial Group (MIG). According to reports submitted to TDEC on behalf of Adient PLC, cleaning solvents were…

