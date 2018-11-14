Henderson County Fire Department Responds to Susan Branch Lake Road Area

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Shortly before noon, as Chief Lynn Murphy was leaving the Veterans Day ceremony at the courthouse on Monday, November 12th, tones alerted him to a house fire in the 3800 block of Highway 104 North near the entrance of Susan Branch Lake Road. Henderson County Fire Station #2 responded immediately and was soon joined by back up vehicles. According to Chief Murphy, the fire had started on the front porch, traveled up the outside walls, and then spread into…

For the complete story, see the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!