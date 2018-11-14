Feral Cats, COPS Grant, Head Start Top City Board Agenda

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Aldermen and Mayor for the city of Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, November 6th, to a full house. Members of the audience included representatives from the Frances Hensley Animal Shelter, a veterinarian’s office, animal control, and several concerned citizens, each with a conscience towards the cat community residing at the bailer/garbage collection facility. Alderman Jack Johnson sponsors a social media page called FYI: From the City to You, which is always lively with questions and comments. Recently the issue of feral cats came to the forefront. Mayor Jeff Griggs said that…

For the complete story, see the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

