Col. See Speaks at Courthouse Veterans Day Ceremony

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Colonel Frederick See, U.S. Army (Ret.), was the special guest speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Henderson County Courthouse. Veteran’s Day was November 11th, but the official holiday, as well as the Lexington event, was celebrated nationwide on Monday, November 12th. The ceremony is hosted annually by VFW Post #1294 Lexington. VFW Post Commander, Chris Dangler, served as the master of ceremonies, with County Mayor Eddie Bray delivering the invocation. Bray also serves as the…

For the complete article, see the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!