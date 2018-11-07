Veterans Day Celebration Opportunities

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Thursday, November 8th:

Caywood Elementary’s annual Veterans Day program starts at 6:00 p.m. All K-5 students will be singing, and parents are invited to attend.

Friday, November 9th

Caywood Elementary will have an encore Veterans Day ceremony, for veterans only, at 1:00 p.m. Westover will have their annual Veterans Day assembly on 9:00 a.m. in their new gymnasium. The American Legion will have a presentation, the students will prepare a White Table to honor our POW’s, and presentations by guest speakers. After the assembly, the guests will assemble in the library for a luncheon and later have a guided tour of student artwork to show how valued veterans are in the Westover community.

Saturday, November 10th

American Legion Post #77, Lexington, will host their Field of Flags ceremony on West Church street at 11:00 a.m. There are 500 flags…

