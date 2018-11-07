Senior Center Receives Donation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Senior Center now has $1,500.00 to spend for some computer equipment, courtesy of Charter Communications – Spectrum. Nick Pavlis, Director of State Government Affairs at Charter met with Senior Center Director Susan Austin and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs on Monday, November 5th, and presented the center with a $1,500.00 donation. “We are going to see how far it will go towards a computer lab,” Austin said. There are…

