Rushing Speaks at Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Emily Rushing, Director of the Henderson County Health Department, was the special guest speaker of the October 30th Lexington Rotary Club. Rushing delivered a presentation on the success of the Henderson County Summer Food Program. The program also recently received an award from the Department of Health. “I had never thought of this area being identified with food insecurity…hunger,” Rushing said, “but that is what the…

For complete coverage, see the November 7th edition of The Lexington Progress

