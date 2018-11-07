Pleasant Hill MBC Hosts Annual Seniors Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Eighteen pews filled with friendship and fellowship, another two pews in the Amen corners, and a full choir began the 11 o’clock hour at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, November 5th. It was the annual Seniors Day luncheon, and ladies and gentlemen now enjoying their golden years, enjoyed a time of praise, music, and prayer before adjourning to the fellowship hall for a fabulous homemade lunch. Forgetting to set back my office clock, I…

