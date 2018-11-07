LHS Lady Tigers Ready for Season

Another basketball season approaches, and the Lexington Lady Tigers are looking forward to what should be a very successful season. The Lady Tigers have had a good off-season and they are looking forward to hitting the hard wood and starting a new season. Coach Bianca Hensley is starting her 6th season as head coach, at Lexington, and she and assistant coach Rachel Savage like the chemistry that this team brings to the floor. This team has…

For complete coverage, see the November 7th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!