County and City Both Say Yes to Liquor by the Drink

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At 8:01 p.m. November 6th, 2018, all precincts had turned in their results to the Henderson County Election Commission with both Henderson County and the City of Lexington voting yes for “Consumption on the Premises,” better known as liquor by the drink. In the county, 3,594 votes were cast for the referendum (59.02%) while 2,495 votes (40.98%) were cast against. In the City of Lexington 1,404 (59.07%) voted for the referendum, while 973 (40.93%) voted against.

Marsha Blackburn (R) took the gubernatorial race in Henderson County with 6,514 votes (75.30%) to Phil Bredesen’s (D) total of 2,024 (23.40%). For the U.S. House of Representatives District 7, Mark Green (R) received 6,646 votes while Justin Kanew (D) drew 1,652.

In the Tennessee House of Representatives District 72 race, Kirk Haston (R) took 6,874 votes, with James T. Haynes (D) bringing in 1,578 votes.

Full election results will be covered in the November 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

