Tigers End Season With 2-8 Record

For the first time since 2007, the Lexington Tiger football team has failed to make the playoffs. Lexington traveled to Chester County, last Friday, with a chance to clinch the 4th and final playoff spot in Region 6-4A. After a 21-12 loss, those hopes vanished and the season came to an early ending. As it turns out, the 2007 season ended with an identical record. Over the past 10 years, Lexington has had tremendous success with…

For the complete story, see the October 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!