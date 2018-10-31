Lexington Utility Boards Meet

The Lexington Electric System and the Lexington Utilities Boards met on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

File Photo / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Electric System Manager, Jeff Graves, met with the Lexington Utility Board on Tuesday evening, October 23rd. Sandra Wood, chair for the LES Board called the meeting to order and reviewed the report on two outages during the month, both which were storm related. Graves also said that he had contacted TVA and that due to their governing statutes, the Maple Street lot requested by Lexington Utilities, would need to be transferred at fair market value, $15,000.00. The measure to make the lot available was…

For the complete story, see the October 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!