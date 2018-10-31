Halloween Opportunities

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There are plenty of opportunities for trick or treating during Halloween night, October 31st, beginning with Jones Chevrolet at 515 S. Broad Street from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Henderson County Community Hospital is also sponsoring a trunk or treat from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. you’ll want to visit the Lexington Police Department’s “Halloween Bash” at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds building, which will run until 8:00 p.m. They will host games, candy, characters, and a hayride. “Trunk or Treat” with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Complex. Questions can be sent by email to jeremiahadams@hcsdtn.com or call (731) 798-0897.

