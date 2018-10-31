Great Time at the Sound of Music Fall Festival

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Ninja Turtle, Twilight Sparkle, several witches and assorted other costumed kids skipped the Monster Mash this weekend in favor of the Baby Shark Dance. They were all winners, especially the crowd who watched them with enthusiastic cheers and applause, but Kristen Carver took the Baby Shark Dance prize. Earlier, Danny Arnold had come in First Place in the Boo Parade Costume Contest, with Ivy Floyd in Second Place, and Landon Sides in Third. Others enjoyed…

For the complete story, see the October 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!