Crawford – Lexington’s First Female Firefighter

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Amber Crawford doesn’t think about being Lexington’s first female firefighter, she just wants to be as good for her department and her team as she can get. Lexington Fire Chief Doug Acred said that “The city of Lexington has always been strong on tradition. One example is always starting as a volunteer and doing your time as a volunteer before coming aboard as a career firefighter. Lexington Fire Department recently started a new tradition, hiring its first ever paid female firefighter. We strive as being a professional, progressive department and…

For the complete story, see October 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!