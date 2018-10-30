Ayers Street Remains Identified

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Tuesday morning, October 30, Captain Jeff Middleton, with the Lexington Police Department, released information that was able to tie the identity of a missing youth to the remains that were found Tuesday afternoon, October 23rd, near the 300 block of Ayers Street.

“A youth, Hank Cooley, age 17, was positively identified through his dental records,” said Captain Middleton, “and we are working closely with TBI to determine the cause of death.”

Much of the information needed to determine “how and when” he said, “are answers that will come from the Medical Examiner’s office, which will be some time down the road.” Results are said to be running 120 days or longer depending on the evidence available, circumstances and condition of the remains.

Cooley was 6 feet tall, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the Lexington area around October 7, 2018, according to the Tennessee Missing and Unsolved social media site.

If you have information that might assist with the case, call the Lexington Police Department at (731) 968-6666.

