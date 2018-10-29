Scotts Hill Halloween Bash Rescheduled to Tuesday, October 30

The Halloween Bash at Scotts Hill has been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 30, due to the inclement weather expected on Halloween night. Part of Main Street will still be blocked off from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night to provide a safe area for children and their families to enjoy some downtown trick or treat time.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

