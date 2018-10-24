West TN Dive Finds Submerged Vehicle

Article by W. Clay Crook-

West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery, headquartered in Lexington, has been assisting in a Tennessee River search. Around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20th, they recovered a submerged vehicle near the boat ramp at Saltillo. An investigation is still active, pending autopsy and identification of remains found in the vehicle. WTDRR Director J.D. Dunkle said, “As with most of or all of our missions, a successful find on our part means a family begins the closure process.” He asked for prayers for the families involved, as well as thanking the team for a thorough and professional search and recovery.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!