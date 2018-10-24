Tigers Slip to 2-7 on Season

After a 27-7 loss to Milan last Friday night, the Lexington Tiger football team has one more game remaining in the regular season. The Tigers will travel to Chester County Friday night with their playoff hopes resting on a win. The season finale should be a good one as the two bitter rivals meet with the final playoff spot in Region 6AAAA going to the winner. Lexington has lost 6 in a row, and Chester County (1-8), has lost 3 in a row. Whoever wins Friday’s game will…

