Lexington Receives $200K Parks Grant

Article by Robbie McCready-

The city of Lexington was awarded $200,000 by the Tennessee Department of Conservation Local Parks Office on Tuesday, October 16th, at Chickasaw State Park. The city will match the grant and will begin construction on a new ADA playground for the community very soon. Mayor Griggs said, “I want to thank the state of Tennessee and the Alderman of this city for making this happen. The social and developmental benefits of a community playground are crucial for our children. This playground will help create a strong sense of community.”

