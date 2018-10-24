Lexington Fire Dept Receives AEDs

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Friends of Heart visited the Lexington Fire Department on Wednesday, October 17th, presenting the department with four Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). Chief Doug Acred said that three of the units will be installed in fire trucks, and the fourth one located at City Hall. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs was on hand to thank Michelle Whatley and Rosy Roberts for the donation of the units, which would have…

For complete coverage, see the October 24th edition of The Lexington Progress

