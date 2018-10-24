Human Remains Found Near Ayers Street

Officers and Investigators with the Lexington Police Department are on the scene where human remains have reportedly been found.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23rd, a call came over the scanner sending Lexington Police Department to Ayers Street, where human remains had reportedly been found. Four LPD vehicles were at the site with Captain Jeff Middleton, Chief Investigator Scottie Kizer, Captain Donna Hetherington, and officers Wendy Nichols and Josh Reed. Officers spoke to residents in the mobile home located there and made several trips behind the residence into the wood line.

At 2:05 p.m. Captain Middleton confirmed that a forensic team had been requested to assist with human remains, which had been discovered in the woods atop a hill in the 300 block of Ayers Street. “The remains appear to have been there for some time,” Middleton reported. No gender or age could be determined at this time.

4 Comments

  1. Courtney Martin on October 23, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Could this be the remains of Joe Clyde Daniels? The 5 yr old autistic child missing in Dickson county since April. For this to happen in such a small town is heartbreaking for everyone near and far. I hope you all can get some answers soon.

    • Patty Jackson on October 23, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      I wondered same thing.

    • Brandon on October 23, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Courtney it’s a bit of a stretch to think this is the boy from Dickinson.

    • Marie on October 23, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Dickson is over 70 miles away. It’s unlikely to be him

