Halloween Schedule for October 31st

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Wednesday, October 31st Halloween schedule with the Lexington Police Department’s “Halloween Bash” starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds building and will run until 8:00 p.m. They will host games, candy, characters, and a hayride.

“Trunk or Treat” with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will also start at 6:00 p.m. and will run through 8:30 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Complex. They are hoping to have fifty decorated vehicles ready, and if you want to donate candy or use your vehicle, send an email to Jeremiah Adams at: jeremiahadams@hcsdtn.com.

The town of Scotts Hill will also have their Halloween Bash, on Halloween night from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Part of Main Street will be blocked off to provide a safe area for children and their families to enjoy some downtown trick or treat time.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

