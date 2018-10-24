Early Voting Has Heavy Turnout

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There were about 2,000 votes tallied at the Henderson County Election Commission by press time on Tuesday, October 23rd. “There were 383 votes at the end of day one,” said Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, “and the turn out has continued to be very strong each day. And there are a lot of days left for early voting.” Miller reminds voters that October 30th is the last day that an absentee ballot can be processed. Early voting will continue through Thursday, November 1st. Voting hours, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Extended hours are on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday voting hours on October 27th are from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The general election will be held on November 6th.

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

