Wrap Proclamation Signed

Article by W. Clay Crook-

City of Lexington Mayor, Jeff Griggs, and Henderson County Mayor, Eddie Bray, met with representatives from the local offices of WRAP on Monday, October 15, to sign a proclamation for October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Captain Donna Hetherington, with the Lexington Police Department, introduced Officer Tonya Marshall, who is the full-time domestic abuse investigator and instructor. The position…

For the complete story, see the October 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

