Operations Facility Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The new Operations Facility for Lexington Utilities opened its doors Wednesday, October 10 for a ribbon cutting ceremony, which was hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

The 48,000 square foot building now houses most of the staff and equipment for both the Lexington Gas System and the Lexington Water System. The $3.12 million project was completed by E and T Construction, from Henderson, Tennessee, and will be open for use by all city departments. An open house ceremony and building tours…

