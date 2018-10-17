Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 17, and runs through Thursday, November 1. Voting hours, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Extended hours are on Tuesdays and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday voting hours, on October 20 and October 27, will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The general election will be held on November 6th. On the local ballot will be the two liquor by the drink referendums. A reminder that per state statute, one referendum is for residents of the city…

