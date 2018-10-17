Deputy Commission Van Epps Addresses Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Matthew Van Epps, Assistant Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, was the special guest speaker at the October 9th meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club.

Van Epps, who is over the thirty-one counties in the West Tennessee area, is a graduate of West Point, Ranger School, and a US Army aviation officer during Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He also currently serves…

For the complete story, see the October 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

