Bray’s Organizes Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Hurricane Michael relief efforts are underway at Bray’s Mobile Home Service and at Lexington Manor Health Care and Rehab. The effort is being organized and sponsored by Stony Bray Ministries in Lexington. Collection hours at Bray’s Mobile Home Service, located at 10424 Highway 412 West, are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday collection times are 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. At Lexington Manor, 727 East Church Street, there will be a container up front Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. To give monetary donations, primarily to purchase fuel for generators…

