14th Annual Beech Lake Bikefest

The 14th Annual Beech Lake Bikefest was held Saturday, October 13.
Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress.

 

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The 14th Annual Beech Lake Bikefest, held in memory of Eddie Hester, opened the gates at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 13. Festivities began at 8:45 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Ashley Pierce Douglas, and invocation by David Flynn from the Christian Motorcycle Association. The Honor Guard for American Legion Post #77, Lexington, conducted the posting of the colors ceremony. Music was provided throughout the day by…

For the complete story, see the October 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

