Volleyball Season Comes to End for LHS Lady Tigers

After defeating longtime rival Chester County two weeks ago on senior night, the Lady Tigers met Chester County, again, last Tuesday in the semi-final game of the district tournament. This time, the Lady Tigers came up short in a marathon match that went 5 games. Chester County defeated Lexington, 3-2 (15-25), (25-18), (25-16), (13-25) and (7-15). Avery Dyer led Lexington in assists, with…

For the complete story, see the October 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!