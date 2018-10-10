Summer Food Program Receives Gold Level Award

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jana Beth Shaull and Emily Rushing welcomed a very large group of community partners from the Summer Food Program to the Henderson County Health Department on Wednesday, October 3rd, to not only celebrate the success of the program, but to also receive a Gold Level “Bright Spot” award from Deputy Commissioner Michael Warren. Shaull talked about the creation of the program idea, one that carried over a project that her father, Jimmy Fesmire, started during…

For the complete story, see the October 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!