Nursing Students Assist at Pin Oak Elementary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Nursing students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology have helped screen approximately 1,550 students in Henderson County Schools. A group assisted school nurse, LeeAnn Huskey, at Pin Oak Elementary on Wednesday, October 3rd. The Lexington Lions Club helps sponsor equipment used for the physicals that are required in the first ninety days of the school year.

(L-R) First row: Teresa Ferguson, Bennie Scott (Lions Club). Second row: Brandon Carver, Kellye Neisler, Elizabeth Graves, Alicia Blackburn, Kelli Lewis. Third Row: Cayce Allen, Krystal Scott, Mandy Blankenship, Andrea Chrisos, McKayla Hall. Fourth Row: Charlie Thompson, Tevin Phelps, Shelby Charles, Sabrina Taylor, Angel Huddleston. Back Row: Gennifer Leslie, Henderson County School Nurse Supervisor, Lori Akins, TCAT PN Instructor, Kara Courtright, TCAT PN Instructor, LeeAnn Huskey, School Nurse, Pin Oak Elementary (not pictured: Katie Pickett, Morgan Goolsby, and Elizabeth Kelley).

For this and other interesting articles, see the October 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!