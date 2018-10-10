Grand Jury Hands Down 95 Indictments

The Grand Jury of Henderson County met on Monday, October 1st, and handed down the following ninety-five indictments:

* Austina Sue Patton, filing a false police report, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, *Jaqueline R. McDonald, filing a false police report, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, *Milly Afton McKnight, forgery (6), identity theft (5), theft over $1,000 (5), *Krystal Wilson, theft over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, violation of registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of the light law, *Jeffery Putt, theft over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, *Krista Reynolds, theft under $1,000, fraudulent use of credit/debit card- illegal possession, *Michael R. Hopper, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver (2), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony (2), introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, *Jerry Joel Johnson, domestic assault/ intimidation, violation of order of protection, *David Mitchell Jones, domestic assault/ intimidation, criminal trespass, *Jeffery B. Kelley, sale and delivery of meth .5 grams or more (2), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of community supervision/life, *Timothy Lamont Clark, aggravated assault, *Tracy Michelle Wallace, aggravated assault (2), tampering with evidence, *Jerry Lee Dotson, sale and delivery of meth .5 grams or more (2), possession of schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, *Hank John D. Cooley, burglary of a building, theft over $2,500, vehicle burglary (11), theft under $1,000 (7), vandalism under $1,000, reckless endangerment with a weapon, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, *Nicole Oswalt, sale and delivery of meth .5 grams or more (2), possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV drugs alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia…

For the complete article, see the October 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!