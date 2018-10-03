Possum Club to Celebrate 30th Year

Article by W. Clay Crook-

October 20th will be a big day at Parkers Crossroads as the International Possum Club celebrates it’s 30th year. There will be fun, food, and entertainment, but the day is about charity at home and neighbors taking care of neighbors. “It may sound like a comical name, but it’s about a serious need to take care of local folks, who just sometimes need a helping hand. We’ve recently bought some furniture for a family that was put out of their home by a fire, and helped another family that was struck with leukemia,” said Jerry McKee. McKee serves as Vice-President of the group that calls Parkers Crossroads home and…

